The Cause Of Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage Problems Revealed

In August, rumors about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith getting a divorce were heavy, and now we’re hearing why the talk about the end of their marriage started. According to TMZ, Will and Jada were clashing on how to handle the careers of their children Willow and Jaden.

The Beginning Of The End For Will & Jada

Will reportedly wants them to be superstars, while Jada seems to want them to balance fame with a normal life. Fortunately, sources are saying that Will and Jada are all good now. Get the rest of the story right here.

