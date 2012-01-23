Kobe Bryant Gets A New Mansion

After losing three mansions in his divorce, Kobe Bryant has a new mansion to call his own. He purchased this 6-bedroom home in 2008 for over $9 million.

Kobe Bryant’s new home is located in California’s Orange County, and has reportedly been under construction for two years after being built from scratch.

See more photos of Kobe Bryant’s new house at TMZ.

