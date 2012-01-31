Kim Kardashian Goes Topless With Her Sisters

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all went topless to promote their Kardashian Kollection denim line. Their jeans are available at Sears, and Kim told People, “We have to get everything tailored, so in this collection, we wanted to make sure that you didn’t have to tailor anything. It was the exact way we like it—from the fabrics being very comfortable and stretchy to fitting all of our body types.”

