Kim Kardashian Explains Picture Of Kanye West With Pants Down

Kim Kardashian has an explanation for a recent photo of she and new boyfriend, Kanye West, exiting a car with Kanye’s pants undone. Speaking with E! News, Kim assures that the incident is innocent. Yeah, I find that boring, too.

Kim explains:

“He was getting out of the car and his belt got pulled by this hook on the car door and he was trying to pull it up quick and his belt was really heavy,” says Kim, Kanye’s frequent companion as of late, in an exclusive interview with E! News at E!’s upfronts presentation.

“It’s called a wardrobe malfunction,” sister Kourtney explains to her sibling.

“It was a wardrobe malfunction, but it wasn’t anything intentional,” Kim says. “It was not scandalous.”

Naturally, we couldn’t help but ask Kim if she wanted to tell us anything about Kanye given their rumored romance, to which she replies with a laugh: “No.”

