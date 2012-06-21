What would Huey and Riley Freeman have sounded like with Rah Digga’s voice? During a visit to TheUrbanDaily Digga Digga talked about everything from recording with The Fugees, her acting aspirations and her most recent project with producer Nottz.

After starring in 2001′s 13 Ghosts we asked why she hasn’t done more film. She revealed that she did audition for several roles including the voices of The Boondocks brothers and a comic book movie franchise. Even though Dirty Harriet didn’t land the parts she remains undaunted and even went to film school to sharpen her video editing chops.

Watch our interview to see Digga talk about working with Nottz, real life ghosts, being signed to A Tribe Called Quest and recording “Cowboys” with The Fugees.

REWIND: Rah Digga Remembers Recording “Cowboys” With The Fugees [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

