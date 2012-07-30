DMV’s OWN: Javier Starks

93.9 WKYS is embracing local talent, and every Monday, we will prominently feature a local artist on the WKYS website.

If you would like to be featured on 93.9 WKYS New Music Monday please submit your song in an MP3 format, your photo, your bio and contact information to our DMV’s OWN page and every Monday we will feature a deserving local artist.

This week’s featured artist is Javier Starks.

[ooyala code=”trdmNpNTpbU0NrJu1PxdrStA6g-4YVKt”]