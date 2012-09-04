Ludacris really knows how to celebrate his birthday. The rapper and actor held his seventh annual Luda-Day weekend in his hometown of Atlanta to raise money for several local and national charities, including his own Luda Foundation.

One of the highlights of the weekend was a basketball game between Team Ludacris and a team lead by comedian Kevin Hart at the Morehouse College Forbes Arena. Unfortunately for Luda, he didn’t get a W for his birthday and Hart wasted no time bragging about his 103 to 100 win on Twitter:

I need all of my followers to ask @Ludacris who won the B Ball game, I will give u a hint….the winners last name rhymes with FART— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) September 02, 2012

Ludacris was a gracious winner–sort of–making good on the bet to buy the winner dinner, but not before getting in one last dig.

I can’t believe I let this oompa loompa win.Now I gotta buy him dinner. #losersbet As if his head can get any bigger! lockerz.com/s/240849940— (@Ludacris) September 02, 2012

Ludacris did come away with a couple of great consolation prizes, a birthday watch from Hublot…

My Bday present from HUBLOT!!! What a fuckin Night! VIRGOS!! instagr.am/p/PEJXDnwaxG/— (@Ludacris) September 02, 2012

And a declaration from the City Council President Ceasar Mitchell that September 2 would be known as “Luda Day” in Atlanta. Chris was joined by Larenz Tate, Akon, Shaq and many more to celebrate. To stream a video of the game CLICK HERE

Watch TheUrbanDaily.com’s interview with Kevin Hart where he talks about scoring with himself one-on-one!

Ludacris Loses To Kevin Hart But Wins Official Day In Atlanta [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com