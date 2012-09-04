Ludacris Loses To Kevin Hart But Wins Official Day In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Ludacris really knows how to celebrate his birthday. The rapper and actor held his seventh annual Luda-Day weekend in his hometown of Atlanta to raise money for several local and national charities, including his own Luda Foundation.
One of the highlights of the weekend was a basketball game between Team Ludacris and a team lead by comedian Kevin Hart at the Morehouse College Forbes Arena. Unfortunately for Luda, he didn’t get a W for his birthday and Hart wasted no time bragging about his 103 to 100 win on Twitter:
“I need all of my followers to ask
@Ludacris who won the B Ball game,” Hart wrote. “I will give u a hint….the winners last name rhymes with FART.”
Ludacris was a gracious winner–sort of–making good on the bet to buy the winner dinner, but not before getting in one last dig.
Ludacris did come away with a couple of great consolation prizes, a birthday watch from Hublot…
My Bday present from HUBLOT!!! What a fuckin Night! VIRGOS!! instagr.am/p/PEJXDnwaxG/—
(@Ludacris) September 02, 2012
And a declaration from the City Council President Ceasar Mitchell that September 2 would be known as “Luda Day” in Atlanta. Chris was joined by Larenz Tate, Akon, Shaq and many more to celebrate. To stream a video of the game CLICK HERE
Watch TheUrbanDaily.com’s interview with Kevin Hart where he talks about scoring with himself one-on-one!
[ooyala code=”BqNDFrNDr-GBSMEKlmkNH5MZ_Wgy7xHy”]
