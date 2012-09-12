In yet another vivid example as to why many of us need to work in “acting a complete Eeyore on reality TV” into our five-year plans, Stevie J. is reportedly working with Mariah Carey and Kanye West. For those familiar, “Steebie” is beyond a bevy of big hits from the 1990s — including Mariah’s “Honey,” which I still sing as if it came out two weeks ago (don’t hate, sing-a-long).

Now he’s getting new opportunities to work with the heavy hitters of music.

Speaking with Hip Hop Wired, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star revealed, “I’m working on music for Mariah, for Kanye, and for a host of other artists. I’m just gon’ keep producing and get back on my music game, now that television [is] over.”

As for what he’s cooking for Mimi, “You gotta stay tuned,” he quipped.

This is on top of the relationship (re: sex) book he’s working on.

Text “KYS” To 96230…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Follow us on Twitter @939WKYS

Find us on Facebook!

Also see…

Stevie J. Working With Mariah Carey and Kanye West was originally published on theurbandaily.com