Looks like Serena Williams may have found love again. After striking out with Common and Drake, the 4th time U.S. Open winner was spotted cozying up with her tennis coach Patrick Mouratouglou, in the city of love, Paris. The 30-year-old tennis star hired the Frenchman to help her improve on her skills after losing the French Open in May, and from the look of things, it seems they could be more than just teacher and student.
Serena told reporters earlier this year that she hasn’t given up on dating, even though her last relationship caused her nothing but heartbreak. But as women, we know when the right one comes along, that heartbreak is old news.
Check out the pics of Serena and her new man at theybf.com
RUMOR: Serena Williams Dating Her Coach? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com