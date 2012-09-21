Robin Roberts Releases Hospital Video: I feel The Love, Thank You!

Robin Williams has been battling a blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome, for quite some time now and has not been shy about discussing the tool it has had on her body.

Though, through a newly released video recorded at a hospital where she is being treated, the “Good Morning America” news anchor says she refuses to allow it defeat her.

“This journey is as much about the mind as it is about the body,” Robins said in the video. “Good thoughts. Thoughts are so powerful. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel. And, let me just say this lastly, I feel the love. And I thank you for it. Thank you.”

Roberts, who is also a breast cancer survivor, is scheduled to undergo a bone marrow transplant on Thursday here in New York City, E Online reports. The broadcast TV legend left GMA in August to deal with her illness but has been very brave as she undergoes treatment, according to her oncologist, Dr. Gail Roboz.

“I think we can see Robin looks great,” Roboz said on GMA this morning. “She’s a powerhouse. But she feels crummy. Her mouth hurts. She’s got a headache that won’t quit. Nothing tastes right. It’s hard to get up and move around in the room. This is somebody who is used to fifteen-hour days, an athlete with tremendous stamina. It’s powerful to hear her say that reading a few emails or sitting up in bed is a lot of work.”

This past Tuesday, Robins underwent 18 hours of intensive chemotherapy. And today’s transplant will be even more intense for Roberts. Click here to hear Roboz discuss Roberts’ progress.

Roberts’ road to recovery has been incredibly fierce–but so is her resolve to live and return to work. Let us send up prayers for Roberts and wish her well as she undergoes her transplant today.

Her hashtag on Twitter is #TeamRobin

