Bobbi Kristina Compares Herself To Jesus

In the words of her father, Dont Be Cruel!

Bobbi Kristina heard and probably seen the tweets and status updates that were posted during the premiere of The Houston’s: On Our Own, the other night on Lifetime. There were many negative tweets about her underage drinking, her slurred speech, the exploitation of Bobbi K, and her relationship with her God/Stepbrother/Cousin/Boyfriend/Fiance, Nick Gordon.

She logged onto Twitter to let yall know, that you have the wrong perception of her.

Did she really compare herself to Jesus? Smh…In that case, Jesus Bobbi K take the wheel.

