The DMV: Sports Zone, Reesa Reene, & 9 Year Old Rapper Chi Chi Monet Tackle Childhood Obesity

Sports Zone and Chi Chi Monet Present “MOVIN!” an Event Focused on Preventing Childhood Obesity November 17th, 2012. Cohosted by 9-Year-Old Rapper/Singer Chi Chi Monet and Soul Singer Reesa Renee at Sports Zone in Forestville, Maryland

WHAT: “MOVIN!” a sneaker and fashion show for children and youth of all ages will include a performance by 9-year-old Rapper Chi Chi Monet, who will debut her new single, “Move,” and also an active sneaker show co-hosted by Soul Singer Reesa Renee, and a discussion on childhood obesity facts and preventative exercises. Children and parents will also see Sports Zone’s latest sneaker releases for kids and young adults. “MOVIN!” is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Saturday, November 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Sports Zone Elite, Penn Mar Shopping Center, 3310 Donnell Drive, Forestville, MD 20747

WHO: 9-Year-Old Child Prodigy Chi Chi Monet, creator of the youth hit “No Bully” single, along with Soul Singer/Apollo Champion Reesa Renee.

WHY: Sports Zone, Chi Chi Monet and Former Basketball Star-turned Singer Reesa Renee are each passionate about sports, staying active, healthy and preventing childhood obesity.

When asked about why this event is important, Sports Zone Vice President of Sales and Marketing John Mastrianni said, “We are involved in this event because we feel it is important to educate our parents and children about how serious this problem has become. ‘Child Obesity’ has tripled since 1980, and so it’s extremely important that we get our kids eating right and exercising TODAY!!”

