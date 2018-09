Well…

I wish I had $40 for every time that I heard the “Just Friends” excuse.

Apparently, Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina didn’t break up….. because they were never together!

After Bobbi’s twitter rant yesterday, Nick saw it fit to clear the air with this tweet:

JUST CLOSE? Ok. Cool.

