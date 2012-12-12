Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed Announces Support For Marriage Equality

When President Barack Obama came out in support of marriage equality, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said that he was still “wrestling with my own personal beliefs.” Now, Reed, joining such civil rights leaders as Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep John Lewis, has voiced his full support for people of the same sex having the right to marry like every other citizen.

My Praise Atlanta reports:

“Today marks an important day as I announce my support for marriage equality,” said Mayor Reed in a statement. “It is well known that I have gone through a good bit of reflection on this issue, but listening to the stories of so many people that I know and care about has strengthened my belief that marriage is a fundamental right for everyone. Loving couples, regardless of their sexual orientation, should have the right to marry whomever they want. By signing this resolution, I pledge my support to marriage equality for same-sex couples, consistent with equal protection under the law provided under the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Atlanta has one of the highest LGBT populations in the country based on U.S. Census and other data.

Mayor Reed added: “I believe in tolerance and acceptance, regardless of a person’s race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. That creed has been a guiding force for me throughout my life, as reflected by my actions and votes as a lifelong Democrat and elected official in the state of Georgia for more than 14 years.”