After a stand-off lasting nearly 12 hours, Los Angeles police killed a Baldwin Hills man who was holding his two children hostage, reports KTLA.

At approximately 6:oo p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, a woman met them and said she had been ‘battered” by the suspect, according to LAPD Sgt. Rudy Lopez.

When police approached the man, he barricaded himself in the apartment with his 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. The LAPD SWAT team was called to the scene and a hostage negotiator attempted to draw the man from the apartment with no success.

“After hours of negotiating with him, the SWAT negotiators felt the safety of the children was at risk, so they made a determination to go into the location,” Lopez said. “Ultimately an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

See KTLA report below:

The children were unharmed and an investigation is ongoing.

LAPD Kills Domestic Violence Suspect Holding His Children Hostage [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: