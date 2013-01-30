Chicago Mother Loses All Sons to Violence

“Right now, I’m totally lost because Ronnie was my only surviving son,”

The quote from above is from Shirley Chambers, a Chicago woman who is now trying to heal from the shooting death of her last living child. Ronnie Chambers, of Chicago, Illinois, was shot while sitting in a parked car, Saturday night. There was a passenger in the car who gained injuries from the shooting. Ronnie was 34 years old.

Ronnie Chambers was the last living child of Shirley Chambers. Years before, she lost her daughter, and two other sons, to homicide.

One of her sons, was shot in 1995 by a classmate, after an argument. Her daughter and other son, were shot and killed within months of each other in 2000. Now with losing another child to gun violence, Shirley Chambers is left with no children.

She is reported to WPVI saying :

“What did I do wrong? I was there for them. We didn’t have everything we wanted but we had what we needed,”

“They took my only child. I have nobody right now. That’s my only baby,”

Here is what The Huffington Post reports:

With the weekend shootings, Chicago now has 40 homicides – the exact same number as last January. With a few days left in the year, the city could reach its deadliest January since 2002, when it had 45 homicides in the first month.

Chicago’s homicide count eclipsed 500 last year for the first time since 2008, but last week, McCarthy announced recent figures showing homicides had dropped. The city saw a 16 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2012 and a 22 percent drop in the first weeks of January.

Chicago is cracking down on their gun laws. They lead the nation in guns seized by the police. Although the violence and the rate that it’s growing is becoming frustrating for Chicago police, they are strategizing and focusing on gang members and activity.

