You see him on Inside the NBA on TNT, but today Kenny Smith talks to Russ Parr exclusively the upcoming All-Star game, the Lakers’ poor performance, and LeBron, Scotty Pippin and Michael Jordan comparisons. Smith also mentions his daughter Kayla Brianna and her new record deal with Interscope Records. Listen to the audio below to hear his interview and Kayla Brianna’s new track “I Got That” featuring Meek Mill!

Get Breaking News On Your Phone…Text “Russ” To 23088

Tune in to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am for more of your favorite celebrity interviews!

RELATED: Top NBA Teams Of All Time

RELATED: First Time All-Stars Fill NBA All-Star Rosters

Keep Up With Russ Parr … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Kenny Smith From TNT Talks All-Star Game & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: