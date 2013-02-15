YMCMB artist Nicki Minaj set Instagram and Twitter on fire for Valentine’s Day with some revealing pics in a bathing suit that might make you blush. Helping make the hashtag #JerkResponsibly explode around the globe. Not sure if the good folks over at American Idol will approve of the steamy pics but we will.

MORE GOOD STUFF:

The Best Strip Clubs To Visit

The Best Hip-Hop Grammy Performances Of All Time

7 Awesome Dating Apps To Land A Date

Nicki Minaj Bares Her Cakes On Twitter, World ‘Jerk’s Responsibly’ As A Result was originally published on giantmag.com