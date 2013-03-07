Marlon Wayans was caught cheating on his baby mama of 12 years while making out with a hot brunette. The actor who is in a long term relationship with Angelica Zackary, the mother of his two children, was busted vacationing with a mystery woman in St. Barts.

Just last month the comedian confirmed he was still with his children’s mother but live in different homes on the Wendy Williams show.

‘I have two children, a son and a daughter, my son is 10 and my daughter is twelve,’ the 40-year-old told host Wendy. ‘(Their mother is) Japanese and black.’ The actor said ‘yes’ twice when asked if they were still together after 12 years but said they do not live together as ‘I like to keep it fresh’. ‘Because when you live together that’s when the sweat pants and the cream on the face comes out and it kind of says you’re not going to get some.’

Sources say Marlon could not keep his hands or his lips off the woman despite being surrounded by guests as they lapped up the sunshine.

But after seeing the photo above once can’t help but wonder: Is Marlon still with the mother of his kids, or are they in an open relationship?

Marlon Wayans Caught Cheating? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com