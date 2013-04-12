Cassie Drops “RockaByeBaby” Mixtape! [LISTEN]

New music! And Cassie is the artist!!

With only a freshman album under her belt, it is long overdue for Cassie to drop new music. And she has finally done that with her “RockAByeBaby” Mixtape. The mixtape includes 13 tracks, including the 2 singles she dropped two weeks ago; one featuring Rick Ross and the other featuring Wiz Khalifa. There are also features from Pusha T, French Montana, even Too $hort.

As far as production on the mixtape, Cassie went to the hottest in the game right now, Mike Will Made It, Young Chop, and Sounwave. After taking a listen to the mixtape, I do rock with some of the tracks, but that’s my opinion. Take a listen to Cassie’s “RockAByeBaby” and hit me on Twitter (@REDalert__), to let me know what you think!

If you don’t like the mixtape, I’m sure you will like the artwork of the mixtape. Cassie always takes awesome pictures.

