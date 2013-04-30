Chris Brown Says, “I Can’t Win” On New Song [LISTEN]

Chris Brown is overflowing with music. The R&B star is following up his well-received “Fine China” video and single with an also-ran that will not appear on his summer release, “X.”

The song, “I Can’t Win,” finds the crooner lamenting a drunken love interest who is always angry and wishes he would go and play in traffic.

“Some sh*t I felt like writing that’s not on the album,” he wrote on his Twitter account with a link to the song. Is he singing to someone in particular? You tell us.

