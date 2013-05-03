Kobe Bryant In A Court Battle Against His Own Mother

Kobe Bryant is in court against his mother, Pamela Bryant to try to stop the auctioning of his valuable souvenirs from his high school days and early years in the NBA.

Kobe’s lawyer wrote a letter to a New Jersey auction firm, Goldin Auctions, to tell them to not sell the stuff as it had planned to in June. Now Goldin Auctions has filed a lawsuit for the right to sell the stuff in the U.S. District Court in Camden, NJ on Thursday.

Pamela Bryant made a deal in January with Goldin Auctions to sell her son’s things. She got $450,000 up front and she planned on using it to buy a new home in Nevada.

A total of 900 mementos tally up to be worth $1.5 million.

Some of the first things she was planning on selling were his Lower Merion High School jerseys, practice gear, and a signed basketball from the 2000 NBA Championship game, just to name a few. All of these items were given to her by Kobe.

Goldin Auctions owner, Kenneth Goldin, said that they can’t stop the auction because Kobe’s mother already received $450,000 and they spent money advertising the auction. According to the auction house’s attorney, Kobe “indicated to Pamela Bryant that the items belonged to her and that he had no interest in them.”

Kobe’s attorney Mark Campbell has responded by saying

“”Mr. Bryant’s personal property has ended up in the possession of someone who does not lawfully own it. We look forward to resolving this legal matter through the legal system.”

Do you think it’s ok for Kobe’s mom to sell his stuff?