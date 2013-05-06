Lil Kim to be Sued for 15 Mill by Former Business Manager!

First off, does Lil Kim even have this much money!? With all that plastic surgery and injections, seems like she may be a little short *shrugs*

Anywho…

The former business manager of Lil Kim, Andrew Ro, is saying that the Queen B has caused him to lose millions! Where would all these millions have come from!? Well, Ro had deals in perfume, energy drinks, vodka, and even a honey maker; this was all lined up for Lil Kim, but she was never able to do so.

According to Ro, Kim wanted to be paid for just attending the meetings! Because of her wanting to be paid extra, Ro claimed that it was close to impossible to seal the deal on any of the endorsements.

It is reported that Lil Kim has sent a cease and desist letter to put a halt to all business deals in progress, claiming she was tricked by the IRS; oh iiiight!

Just think, what if Lil Kim hadn’t asked for extra coins just to attend the business meetings!? We would be smelling like “Notorious”, be lit off “Buzzed” vodka, and dip our momma’s biscuits in “Queen Bee Honey”. SMH…I bet she wishes she would have taken those deals now.

-JaLisa

#NOstoplights

Follow ME on Twitter/Instagram @REDalert__