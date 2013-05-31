Cassie Gives Marriage Proposal Advice

Out of all of the people in the world, Cassie should probably be the last one to give marriage advice. I mean, that’s like me giving advice on how to build a house from ground up! Someone who allows a man to do what he wants, flaunt other around her is definitely NOT the one who should be dishing out anything.

During a shoot with Esquire magazine, Cassie gives some advice.

Via Esquire

No worries Cassie! I don’t think Diddy will propose to you in any of these ways or any at all….Just my thoughts.

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram, @UrbanInformer!