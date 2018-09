Follow @theurbandaily Follow @arielcherie

When it gets hot outside people just don’t know how to act. In just two days 25 people around four boroughs were shot, including an 11-year-old who was left paralyzed, as well as a 15-year-old shielding an infant from gunfire.

Out of the 25 shot, nine died, including Ivan Martinez, 21, who was killed Sunday morning in the Bronx; Damien Powell, 25, fatally shot in the chest Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn; and Antonio Wilson, 23, also killed in Brooklyn, according to the Daily News.

Also tragic was the case of Tayloni Mazyck who was shot by a stray bullet that was aimed at gang members in front of her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to NewsOne.

Tayloni was stuck in the neck and the bullet became wedged against her spine. Though she has undergone surgery, the math whiz has no feeling in her legs and her arms just “tingle and hurt,” said her father.

When the shooter, Kane Cooper, 17, was told he was being arrested for shooting Mazyck, he laughed. Cooper is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault.

“She was just a joy to have around, just full of life, full of energy,” said her aunt Michelle Fitzpatrick. “I just cannot believe that this has happened to such a beautiful young child. . . . She’s never going to be the same, and I don’t understand why people don’t get together and push the garbage out of the neighborhood.”

25 Shot, Including 9 Dead, In NYC Over Hot Weekend was originally published on theurbandaily.com