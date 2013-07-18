Virginia To Make Oral and Anal Sex Illegal, Again?

It’s 2013 and gay marriage is legal in places like Maryland and DC but if Virginia’s possible next governor has his way freaky sex may be outlawed, again. Virginia’s Republican nominee for governor is pushing for the reinstatement of the Commonwealth’s Crimes Against Nature law, an old Virginia law that makes oral and anal sex between (consenting and even married) adults illegal.

via Think Progress

In an unusual move, Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli II (R), his party’s nominee for governor, launched a new campaign website Wednesday highlighting his efforts to reinstate Virginia’s unconstitutional Crimes Against Nature law. The rule, which makes felons out of even consenting married couples who engage in “mouth” or “butt” sex in the privacy of their own homes, was struck down by federal courts after Cuccinelli blocked efforts to bring it in line with the Supreme Court’s 2003 Lawrence v. Texas ruling.

The law states, “If any person carnally knows in any manner any brute animal, or carnally knows any male or female person by the [butt] or by or with the mouth, or voluntarily submits to such carnal knowledge, he or she shall be guilty of a Class 6 felony…” Cuccinelli claims that the law “is only applied to sodomy committed against minors, against non-consenting adults, or in public,” but fails to mention that what he wants to keep on the books criminalizes the private behavior of consenting grownups.