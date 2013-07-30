J Cole to Headline ‘ What Dreams May Come ‘ Tour w/ Wale

From The Sound Live:
J Cole just released a Gold Album, Born Sinner and right on the tail of his successful ‘Dollar and a Dream’ tour, the rapper from ‘Da Ville’ will getting ready to embark on yet another journey, the “What Dreams May Come True” tour with Wale. The tour is set to support both albums and will begin September 10 in Miami, ending November 2 at an undisclosed venue. They will be making stops in many major cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston and more.
Tickets go on sale August 2 on J Cole’s site, AXS, and ticketmaster.
