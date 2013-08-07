Why Janelle Monae Was Selected To Be A CoverGirl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Janelle Monae has a very distinct flavor of her own, so many were surprised when she was selected to be a spokesperson for the very mainstream brand CoverGirl. In this interview, Janelle Monae talks about why executives picked her for this honor, and points out how CoverGirl has quietly become quite diverse.

Find out if Janelle Monae actually wears CoverGirl, and see what else had to say in this video.

