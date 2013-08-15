K. Michelle Explains Why Erica Mena Went In On Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After becoming “mentally checked out” of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” K. Michelle became the newest addition to the New York-based cast of VH1′s “Love & Hip Hop.” But before K. Michelle could even get to know Erica Mena, she came for K. Michelle.

Watch K. Michelle explain Erica Mena’s motivation to pick a fight with her in this interview filmed during Frequency‘s Annual Urban Artist Showcase in Washington, D.C. And find out how K. Michelle is using ”Love & Hip Hop” to segue into her own reality show.

