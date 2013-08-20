CLOSE
Prince Use’s Dave Chappelle For New Artwork

One of the world’s most amazing musicians, Prince, is gearing up to release a new song to his fans and yesterday released an image that sent twitter in a frenzy. The image was the artwork for his single that he looking to release, “Breakfast Can Wait”. What people talking so much is the fact that 1) Prince is releasing new music but also that he decided to use Dave Chappelle for the single artwork. The image comes from Chappelle’s 2005 skit of Prince on his Chappelle’s Show. Check it out below. 

