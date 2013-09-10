Trina Denies Dating French Montana, “I’m Not Looking For A Boyfriend”

I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t think Trina and French Montana were dating. On several occasions (first being when French stopped past 93.9 WKYS with EZ Street), the rappers have been spotted together. It’s not like it’s the first time Trina has been linked to a rapper (cc: Lil Wayne ).

For the very first time, Trina has opened up about her relationship with French Montana.

Trina tells:

“I’m not a couple with nobody. French Montana is an amazing person; he’s a great person, he’s been a great inspiration to me since he came into my life as far as working, business, career. He showed me some different things that honestly, I didn’t really get the last couple of years of my career. I was at a very pivotal moment, like a very bad space [when she dropped her mix tape on her birthday], and him being a guy, he’s not a guy that listens to a Trina music, you know. So for me to go into the studio to work with him, to do a record for him, and he’s like really putting out something new, and I’m like, ‘ummm, I don’t know. I’m just not really motivated right now.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t understand what that means.’ And then one of my girls was like, ‘play him your new stuff.’ And I was like, ‘no, no, no, no.’ And he begged me, and I did, and he was impressed. It was just a different type of chemistry, and once I played it, he was like, ‘yo, you need to put this out now.’ It gave me like a different sense of reassurance, and I like that about him. He’s a very positive person, he’s a great, fun person to be around, and that’s what I love about him. I guess when people see you with somebody, they automatically think that you’re together. If we were together, if we become together, I think you guys would know.”

“I’m not looking for a boyfriend, I’m not looking for somebody to date – I’m not a dater, I never was good at dating, but if I decide to get into something, then you’ll know. I’m looking for a serious situation. A husband, a family, a life beyond everything that I’ve lived in my life, and that’s where I am in my life where that’s concerned.”

Last month at The BMI Awards, Trina did a tribute for Nicki Minaj, which received a lot of criticism being that Trina has been in the game longer.

“I don’t respond to criticism. Honestly, I don’t care really. I feel like people are so quick to say stuff before they know exactly what’s going on, and it makes you look a little stupid. I get the whole fact of when you do a tribute to somebody, people have always felt like it’s somebody you pay homage to that’s been in the game for a hundred years or so. I don’t feel like rules should really apply; it wasn’t about that. It wasn’t about me, it was about Cash Money. Cash Money is a very prominent and very successful record company that’s been around for a long time, and Baby and Slim, that’ s like, I’ve been known them for years, so it’s like family. And to honor them and pay tribute towards them, I thought it was just amazing. Nicki is the only female on their roster that is out, so the tribute was me doing a tribute to her, and I didn’t see anything wrong with that. I don’t have a problem with her. I think people that saw something wrong with it are the people that have a problem with her, and I saw a lot of the fans and a lot of my fans and a lot of other fans that totally was like in a rage, but I just feel like people should just get a life and mind their business and stop living so miserably and just enjoy whatever it is that you’re doing and stop putting so much effort into being negative towards what somebody else is doing. It did not do anything that was harmful to you, so why such negativity? It’s something that I wanted to do; I’m grown. I choose whatever I feel like doing; that’s what I wanted to do. I’m a part of BMI, I’ve been with BMI my entire career. They’ve treated me like royalty, and Cash Money, it was almost like a family thing. I just felt like it was cool. I wasn’t thinking about really anything or anybody. I was most concerned with not falling over that train on the dress and just having a great time.”

“I wish there was more females that was able to do the tribute honestly. I just feel like that’s the problem. Women are so catty, they’re stuck up, they have their own ways, and that’s the reason why none of them is working, and that’s a sad thing for hip-hop, I mean to be a hundred percent honest with you, I just feel like if it was for Willow Smith because I enjoy her music, I would do it. It didn’t matter if you was in the game five years or one year. If it’s what I want to do, I’m going to do whatever Trina wants to do, and that’s just how I feel. And I’m aware that a lot of people are not fans of hers, and that’s fine also, but it could’ve been for Missy, it could’ve been for Eve, it could’ve been for Salt-n-Pepa, if I wanted to do it, I would’ve done it.”

