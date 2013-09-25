Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

You may have stumbled upon a tweet from @imWIllSmith and thought ‘wow, Will Smith gives great advice.’ Allow us to be the bearer of bad news and inform you that Will Smith did not write any of those inspirational tweets and this account is actually a parody account.

Ouch. We know it hurts but don’t worry, we’ve comprised a list of 15 awesome things Will Smith did not say on Twitter.

Don't choose the better person, choose the person who makes you a better you.— Will Smith (@imWilISmith) August 03, 2013

We couldn’t agree more “Will Smith” or whoever is behind this account…

Everytime you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.— Will Smith (@imWilISmith) August 04, 2013

Someone told me: Don't fall in love, you might get hurt; I told her: Don't live, you might die.— Will Smith (@imWilISmith) September 18, 2013

Ouch. Maybe this account is a little bitter… We’re pretty sure Will wouldn’t advise fans this way.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S: (F)ight for you. (R)espect you. (I)nvolve you. (E)ncourage you. (N)eed you. (D)eserve you. (S)ave you.— Will Smith (@imWilISmith) August 09, 2013

Nobody is ugly. There are just different levels of beauty. Therefore, everybody is beautiful. Even you, the one reading this tweet.— Will Smith (@imWilISmith) August 01, 2013

Or maybe not?

15 Awesome Things Will Smith Did Not Say was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: