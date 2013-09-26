‘Back To The Future’ Gets A ‘Knight Rider’ Makeover [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Television fans will get a kick out of this amusing video. While surfing the internet, I came across some awesome footage of Michael J. Fox in the “Back to the Future” but the clip is overdubbed with the origins theme song from the 80s hit series “Knight Rider.” You see Marty McFly involved in all of those risky situations he found himself in when he was trying to get back to whatever year he really lived in set to the thumping bass line of the “Knight Rider” theme.

Check it out below.

Source

