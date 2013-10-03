Jim Jones Arrested In The Bronx

I promise you that one day our rappers and other celebrities will learn to stay clean. Until then, they will continue to be arrested for their drug/alcohol-related actions. Jim Jones was arrested this morning in the Bronx for driving under the influence.

According to reports, Jim Jones was driving at high speeds in New York around 2am and was pulled over by NYPD. As cops approached Jones vehicle, a Chevy Impala, his eyes were bloodshot red. After failing sobriety test, Jones was taken to a police precinct where he refused to do a breathalyzer test, and was booked for driving under the influence of drugs.

Do better.

