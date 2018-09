Anything Toni Braxton (my older woman crush), Tamar Braxton….well now that I think of it ‘Braxton‘ related, I’m here for it! The 46 year old singer/reality tv star, Toni Braxton, has announced that she will release her first autobiography, ‘Unbreak My Heart: A Memoir‘. As of yet, Toni has released any details about the memoir that she doing with HarperCollins.

‘Unbreak My Heart: A Memoir‘ is due in stores February 2014.

