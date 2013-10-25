Mom Uses Super Glue To Hide Shocking Child Abuse

Jennifer Marie Vargas was reportedly in a blind rage when she grabbed her six-year-old and yanked him towards her by the scrotum, accidentally ripping it in the process. The mom sprung to action using super glue to try to remedy what she had done but her efforts were useless. Even though the incident occurred on September 27 and Vargas was in fact then arrested, the FBI did not charge her until Thursday because the case was under investigation, reports the San Antonio Express News. Vargas now faces assault, within maritime and territorial jurisdiction, resulting in serious bodily injury and is looking at up to 10 years in prison.

Vargas, who is a military spouse residing in Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, reportedly told authorities that when she ripped the pouch containing her son’s testes, rubbing alcohol was applied to the wound to clean it before using the super glue to repair the laceration. The ‘doting’ 34-year-old mom then ordered her son to go to bed instead of seeking medical attention for him.

When the child’s dad arrived home and heard his son crying in his bedroom, he went to see what was the matter. The unidentified father stumbled upon a bloody mess; paper towels had been stuffed in the child’s underwear to try to absorb the blood.

The boy’s father rushed his son to the San Antonio Military Medical Center where, upon examination of the child, doctors discovered that the laceration to his scrotum was about four centimeters long and was accompanied by bruising.

Surgery was performed on the child in order to repair the rip to his testes sac.

Meanwhile, the boy who is recovering, will remain in the custody of his father.

Vargas is being detained without bond pending a bail hearing Monday, where prosecutors will argue that she continue to remain jailed.

I say throw away the damn key!

