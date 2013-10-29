Odd Story Of The Day: Guess What This Guy Did At The Bar

Davis Franklin Cruz (pictured) was placed behind bars last Thursday after a few patrons at a downtown bar in Athens, Ga., complained to police that he had spiraled out of control. The 23-year-old man is accused of biting a woman’s behind, fondling another woman’s breast and trying to kiss both a man and a woman, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cruz and his friend, Charles W. Smith, were asked to leave the Nowhere Bar by an employee and an altercation ensued outside of the premises. A police officer on patrol witnessed the incident just as it began to worsen.

According to the patrolman, Cruz had been drinking and conducted himself in an irrational manner, so he handcuffed the man in order to restrain him.

A 22-year-old woman reported to police that Cruz had allegedly dropped to his knees inside the bar and proceeded to bite her on her buttocks. A 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman told authorities that Cruz tried to kiss them. The young man was so aggressive in his attempts that the pair had to forcefully “shove” him away.

Both Cruz and Smith have been charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Smith was released from jail while Cruz, who faces sexual battery, is reportedly still behind bars sans bail.

