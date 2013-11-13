Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

According to Jonathan Cainer:

Your Week Ahead: Never put off till tomorrow, what you can do today. Unless, of course, it’s something that doesn’t really need to be done at all. In which case, postpone it, leave it, ignore it and proudly announce that you are not going to do it until or unless you absolutely must. You’re bothered now about something that, almost certainly, is going to be an irrelevance. Of course, there is a slight element of doubt. Without that, there would be no true test of your courage. But even if you are in doubt, you only need to have more faith.

Your Week Ahead – Love Focus: Some factor in your emotional life, is now making you feel both excited and nervous. You are finding it hard to think about anything other than this burning issue. This is not too surprising considering the way that it has been smouldering away for so long. I can’t realistically advise you not to give your concern any more attention, but I must urge you not to act with too much haste. No matter what suddenly changes, or how much pressure you encounter, time is on your side. Nothing has to happen in too much of a hurry.

