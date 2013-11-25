Ratchet Reality Report 11-25-13 [AUDIO]
[Click To Play]
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Takes New York!
20 photos Launch gallery
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Takes New York!
1. K.Michelle1 of 20
2. Joseline Hernandez2 of 20
3. Joseline, Mona and Stevie J3 of 20
4. Joseline Hernandez4 of 20
5. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” cast takes New York5 of 20
6. Erica Dixon6 of 20
7. Erica on stage7 of 20
8. Erica Dixon8 of 20
9. Mimi Faust9 of 20
10. K.Michelle and Yandy Smith10 of 20
11. K Michelle and Mimi embrace on stage11 of 20
12. Mimi Faust, Mona-Scott Young and Erica Dixon12 of 20
13. K. Michelle, Mimi and Stevie J on stage13 of 20
14. K.Michelle on stage14 of 20
15. K. Michelle15 of 20
16. Stevie J and Mona on stage16 of 20
17. K. Michelle, Stevie J and Mona on stage17 of 20
18. Mimi Faust on stage18 of 20
19. Mona on stage19 of 20
20. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” cast takes New York20 of 20
comments – add yours