Drake…a Lyric Thief!? Really!?

Your favorite rapper Drake, is being accused of stealing! Now this isn’t a shoplift or five finger discount, this matter has to deal with lyrics and credit. California rapper Rappin’ 4-Tay, is claiming that Drake stole his lyrics! Now this came as a surprise to me, but once researched my brows did raise.

Rappin’ 4-Tay is claiming that Drake stole his lyrics, and used them in the new song he has with YG called “Who Do You Love”. Rappin’ 4-Tray says the lyrics came from his song “Playaz Club”, which was released in 1994.

Here are the lyrics from Rappin’ 4-Tay’s “Playaz Club” :

I got a h*e named Real de Real

She got a buddy named SP 12, now, you know the deal

We getz freaky in the studio late night

That’s why the beats that you hear are comin’ real tight

Somethin’ to roll to, somethin’ to stroll to

If you’s a playa in the game this will hold you

Mo money mo money for the bank roll

Stick to the script don’t slip in the nine-fo

A lot of fools put salt in the game

Till when these women get the notion that they runnin’ the game, huh

Here are Drake’s lyrics from “Who Do You Love” :

She got a buddy name OJB and now you know the deal

We turnt up in the studio late night

That’s why the songs that you hear are comin’ real tight

OVO crew, n*gga, thought I told you

If you a player in the game, this should hold you

And man shout my n*gga Game he just rolled through

Eatin’ crab out in Malibu with no boo

A lot of fools puttin’ salt in the game

Until these women get the notion that they runnin’ the game

Uhhhh…yea. The lyrics are very similar.

Rappin’ 4-Tay like many celebs took to Twitter to rant. Tweeting at Drake and YG about the issue, and saying that Drake did not pay homage. Drake nor YG responded to the tweet and have yet to respond to the allegations from Rappin’ 4-Tay.

Wonder if Drake will speak on this issue soon, or sweep it under the rug and continue to produce certified hits!?

