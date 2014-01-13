Black Twitter Reacts To The Golden Globe Awards [TWEETS]

After it appeared that 12 Years A Slave was going to be shut out of every single award it was nominated for tonight Black Twitter started to go in over not only the seemingly impending shut out of 12 Years A Slave but Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom as well. Take a look at some of the tweets that we found below.

You get the point! We do want to point out that there were also plenty of upset tweeters that were not African American….and we feel that needs to be addressed as well. But the consensus seemed to be that winning Best Film was not enough.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the Academy Awards have to say…we’re hoping if nothing else it’s at least more balanced…to say the least.

