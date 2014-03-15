Check Out The New Trailer For “The Boondocks” Season 4 [VIDEO]

Oh man….oh man….OH MAN! It’s FINALLY HERE! Take a look at the trailer for Aaron McGruder‘s “The Boondocks” Season 4 in the video below!

There is so much that needs to be addressed since “The Boondocks” Season 3 left off…we can’t even imagine where McGruder will begin! We just know we can’t wait to see it!

