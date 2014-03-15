Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Check Out The New Trailer For “The Boondocks” Season 4 [VIDEO]

Skyyhook, Contributing Editor
Leave a comment

Oh man….oh man….OH MAN! It’s FINALLY HERE! Take a look at the trailer for Aaron McGruder‘s “The Boondocks” Season 4 in the video below!

There is so much that needs to be addressed since “The Boondocks” Season 3 left off…we can’t even imagine where McGruder will begin! We just know we can’t wait to see it!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Marlon Wayans And Lord Jamar Twitter Beef For Hours [TWEETS]

Actor Jason Weaver Slams “Coon Celebrations” Of Lil Boosie’s Release From Jail

Charlamagne: “We Don’t Need Any More Slave Movies” [VIDEO]

FREE At Last: Rapper Lil Boosie Released From Prison 

50 Cent Disrespects Diddy,Rick Ross And Steve Stoute On Instagram And Video [VIDEO]

Explosive Accusations Of Bank Fraud, ID And Car Theft Thrown At RHOA Star Phaedra Parks

50 Cent Gets In Steve Stout’s Face Over Recent Comments Made In Interview [PICS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

  

 

 

The Boondocks Season 4 , trailer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos