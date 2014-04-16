Scandal Star Columbus Short: Divorce After He Allegedly Threatened To Kill Wife And Himself

What the Huck is going on with Columbus Short right now? As we previously reported, Short has been in trouble quite a bit with the law.

TMZ is reporting that after allegedly beating the breaks off a guy in a bar and roughing up his wife twice in front of his babies recently, Scandal star Columbus short allegedly held a knife to his wife’s throat last week and threatened to kill both himself and her!

Wait…WHAT?!!

Tuere Short filed for divorce Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for sole custody of their 2-year-old daughter.

TMZ reports that “Scandal” star Columbus Short has been thrown out of his house and his wife has filed for divorce. According to a new restraining order, Short got into it with his wife April 7 at their Chatsworth home. Short’s wife claims he came into her room intoxicated with a wine bottle in hand and acted like he was going to hit her with the bottle. He then reportedly unloaded the wine on her.





Tuere claims Columbus ran into the kitchen for a knife and once he got it, he pinned her to the couch and began choking her. She says he demanded they play a game he called “Truth or Truth” in which he allegedly told her that if she lied he would stab her in the leg. Wow!



Tuere claims he started naming off a list of men that he believed she was having affairs with. Although she denied having affairs with any of them, he allegedly put the knife to her throat and threatened to kill both himself and Tuere.

As she attempted to flee the situation Tuere says Columbus slashed her tire in order to keep her there!



The restraining order requires Columbus to move out of the house. TMZ has learned that police were on the scene today in order to ensure the peace as he moved out.

So, let’s get this straight. He was about to be in all sorts of trouble a few weeks back and was finding his way out of it….and now he’s back at it again? And this time he’s threatening to kill both himself and his wife. If this is true, not even the great Shonda Rhimes or Pope And Associates will be able to save him now! Or will they? Guess we’ll all be waiting to see what happens next.

