Love & Hip Hop LA Cast Finally Officially Announced

Awww wait a minute…is Ray J really listed as an executive producer of Love & Hip Hop LA? According to Eben Gregory, the answer is yup!

The new cast of the next city to take part in the Mona Scott Young/VH1 Love & Hip Hop franchise has finally been announced.

We knew Teairra Marí and Princess Love were on the show because as we previously reported, they’ve already gotten into a fight over Ray J on the very first day of filming!

But for those who are not familiar with the cast and their relationships with one another, let us break it down for you!

Ray-J: Brandy’s Brother, Actor/R&B singer

Teairra Marí: (Ray-J’s ex girlfriend)

Princess Love: (Ray-J’s current girlfriend)

Morgan Hardman (Ray-J’s assistant)

Omarion: Former B2K boyband singer/ sort of actor (we guess)

Apryl Jones :(Omarion’s baby mama)

Yung Berg: Rapper

Yesi Ortiz (Power 106 DJ)

Miss Joie (Bow Wow’s baby mama)

While some of this cast may in fact be in love… how many of them are actually HIP HOP? We have a few questions don’t you?

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Nikko And MiMi Pre-Sales Break Records

The Porsha And Kenya Fight Is Finally Seen By Millions [VIDEO]

Apollo Nida’s Wife Phaedra Answers Questions About Divorce Rumors [VIDEO]

Idris Elba Posts Touching Pic Of New Son Winston Elba [PIC]

Is Scandal Star Columbus Short Dealing In Reality: He Speaks On His Legal Issues

No Saving It: Rapper Who Cut Off His Own Member Was Unable To Have It Reattached

RHOA DRAMA: Arrest Warrant Issued For Porsha Williams

Scandal Star Columbus Short: Divorce After He Allegedly Threatened To Kill Wife And Himself

L&HHA’s Mimi Faust Addresses Those Who Don’t Approve Of Her Sex Tape On Instagram

Rapper Chingy: “I Lost a Record Deal Due To Rumors” [VIDEO]

Did Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel Snitch In Order To Get Less Prison Time?

L&HH Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez Puts Her Two Cents In On The MiMi Faust Sex Tape

L&HH ATL Ratchetivity: MiMi Faust Allegedly Leaked Her Own Sex Tape

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Love & Hip Hop LA Cast Finally Officially Announced was originally published on theurbandaily.com