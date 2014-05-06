Trey Songz’s Pre-Performance Workout Is Intense & Super Hot [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you have what it takes to sweat with Trey Songz? (Get your mind out of the gutter!). #TeamBeautiful had the pleasure *pun intended* of experiencing Trey Songz’s intense pre-performance workout when we visited his private gym at his swank Beverly Hill’s home.

Since we didn’t want to sweat out our hair, we enlisted “InterludesLIVE” host Smokey Fontaine to attempt Trey’s daring routine and put his muscles to the ultimate test while we watched from the sidelines. Let’s just say, Trey and his trainer didn’t take it easy or cut him any slack.

Let’s skip all the small talk…watch Trey take on the demanding workout, above (and grab a water…because you might get dehydrated!).

