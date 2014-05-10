Ashanti Lied To Her Mom & It Was The Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ashanti is one of the most resilient artists in music and it shows. Since her first album, affectionately named after her, Ashanti’s been focused on sharing her talents with the world without making any apologies. From major labels to her own–Written Entertainment–there’s clearly no stopping Ashanti, who just released a new album “BraveHeart,” on her own, new independent label.
Must Read: R&B Divas: PHOTOS: R&B Diva Moms (NEW)
It was no coincidence that Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas named her after the empire in Ghana, where the women had power and influence. Tina wanted her daughter to follow that model. What a beautiful gift Tina gave her daughter!
When Ashanti stopped by #TeamBeautiful’s office with her beautiful mom and sister, Shia in tow, we just had to ask Tina what was the best Mother’s Day gift she’s ever received. Check out the video to watch her tell the adorable story.
Oh and don’t forget to check out her latest album, “BraveHeart,” which has already given the established singer her fifth top 10 debut album, proving that she’s still the “Princess of R&B!”
RELATED STORIES:
Ashanti Shares Her Top 5 Craziest Murder Inc. Memories
Ashanti Gets ‘Honest’ & ‘Vulnerable’ About Breakup With Nelly On ‘BraveHeart’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Check Out This Gallery Of Hot Hollywood Mothers!
Hollywood's Hottest Moms Who Make It Look Easy
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Taking Care Of Home & Still Fly!
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Kerry Washington
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Monica
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Ciara
Source:Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo
4 of 42
5. Christina Milian
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Eva Marcille
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Beyonce
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Tamera Mowry-Housley
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. Tia Mowry-Hardrict
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. Jill Scott
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. Nia Long
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Lisa Bonet
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Amber Rose
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Kelly Rowland
14 of 42
15. Mel B.
Source:Desiree Navarro/WireImage
15 of 42
16. Angela Bassett
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Garcelle Beauvais
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. Alicia Keys
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Kimora Lee Simmons
Source:Getty
19 of 42
20. Kelis
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Erykah Badu
Source:Getty
21 of 42
22. Gwen Stefani
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Paula Patton
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. Taraji P. Henson
Source:Getty
24 of 42
25. Jada Pinkett Smith
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. Lauryn Hill
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Jennifer Hudson
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Lauren London
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Jennifer Lopez
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Mariah Carey
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. LaLa Anthony
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Toni Braxton
Source:Getty
32 of 42
33. 'Lil Kim
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. Solange Knowles
Source:Getty
34 of 42
35. Halle Berry
Source:Getty
35 of 42
36. Tamar Braxton
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Brandy
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Lauryn Hill
39 of 42
40. Paula Patton
40 of 42
41. Vanessa Williams
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. June Ambrose
Source:Getty
42 of 42