Chris Brown Released From Jail



Finally, some good news for Chris Brown! According to the site, he has been released from jail.

The 24-year-old singer left prison after serving 108 days of a 131-day sentence for probation violation, TMZ reports.

Chris was originally sentenced to 365 days in custody on May 9 after admitting violating his probation by getting into a fight in Washington DC last year, but Judge James Brandlin gave him credit for the 234 days he has already spent in rehab and jail.

Brown was released around midnight.

Follow ‘Kelson The Urban Informer‘ on Instagram & Twitter, @UrbanInformer!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: