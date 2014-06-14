We really can not explain how many times we watched this clip of Dave Chappelle talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show before we were able to write this story! We mean like…we could NOT stop watching it! Only Dave gets laughs like these!

Chappelle described the first time he ever met The Roots as well as his first time meeting Kanye West…and can we just say the impressions are spot on!

WE NEED THIS GUY and this type of laughter in our lives!

So while we try to figure out a way to get Dave Chappelle to come back to us on TV more regularly…you take a look at what we’re talking about in the video below!

See! We told you! We’ve all decided that we’re going to answer every question the way Dave says Kanye answered the questions on that phone! Who knows where it might take our careers right?!

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

T-Boz Responds To Rihanna Drama:”Last Time I Checked I Didn’t Say Nobody’s Name”

Take That: Tichina Arnold Pulverized French Montana Over Disrespectful Instagram Pic

Actor Tracy Morgan In Intensive Care After Horrible Traffic Accident [VIDEO]

Dame Dash Snaps Back At Flex And Steve Stoute In Recent Interview [VIDEO]

Rapper JayAre Of Cali Swag District Dead At Age 25 [VIDEO]

Rev. Al Sharpton Confirms Dialogue With 2pac Shakur [Audio]

Fans Support Rapper Tech N9ne After He Loses His Beloved Mother [INSTAGRAM]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Dave Chappelle Gives Hilarious Description Of The First Time He Met Kanye West [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com