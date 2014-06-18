Destiny’s Child Reunites To “Say Yes” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Michelle Williams has a song so hot, inspirational and powerful, that her Destiny’s Child group mates Beyonce and Kelly Rowland asked to be a part of it! “Say Yes” is an unofficial reunion for the ladies of Destiny’s Child, and here’s the official online premiere of the music video!

Michelle Williams gives us international energy, Beyonce displays her natural vocal and physical beauty, and Kelly Rowland hides her baby bump!

Download your copy of “Say Yes” right here, and let Michelle Williams see you sing “Say Yes,” dance to it, or just let her know what you think about the song by using the hashtag #SayYes on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook!

RELATED: Michelle Willliams On What Attracted Beyonce & Kelly Rowland To “Say Yes” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Michelle Williams On Taking A Different Direction Than Beyonce & Kelly Rowland [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Which Member Of Destiny’s Child Is Pregnant?

RELATED: Michelle Williams “What Do I Need To Do To Prove To People I’m Saved?” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Talks About Her New Single “Say Yes”, Collaborating With Beyonce And Kelly Rowland [AUDIO]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Shows Her Sense Of Humor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: