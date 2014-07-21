Trey Songz On How He Missed Out On Real Love [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Russ Parr
Russ Parr | 07.21.14
Leave a comment

Celebrities like Trey Songz often times have to put love on the back burner to have success.He talks to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” about relationships and love. Watch the exclusive video to hear him discuss why he keeps his personal life private, being guarded in relationships, and missing out on real love because of his fame in this exclusive interview.

